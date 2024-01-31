UMC expects shipments to grow 2-3 percent sequentially in Q1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), the second largest contract chipmaker in Taiwan, has forecast its wafer shipments in the first quarter of this year will rise 2-3 percent from a quarter earlier.

At an investor conference held on Wednesday, Jason Wang (王石), co-president of UMC, said although the company's clients remain cautious about current inventory adjustments, demand for wafers is expected to recover gradually, with shipments forecast to grow 2-3 percent on a sequential basis in the January-March period.

At the investor conference, UMC, second to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in terms of local semiconductor sales, announced it raked in NT$60.99 billion (US$2.01 billion) in net profit in 2023, down 30.1 percent from a year earlier with earnings per share at NT$4.93 compared with NT$7.09 in 2022.

The decline reflected high inventory levels resulting from global demand weakness with the word's economy impacted by high inflation and aggressive rate hikes undertaken by major central banks.

UMC, which specializes in mature process development, posted NT$222.53 billion in consolidated sales in 2023, down 20.2 percent from a year earlier with its gross margin -- the difference between revenue and the cost of goods sold -- falling 10.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 34.9 percent.

In 2023, the 22 nanometer and 28nm processes accounted for 31 percent of UMC's total sales.

In the fourth quarter alone, UMC's net profit fell 17.4 percent from the third quarter to about NT$13.20 billion with EPS at NT$1.06.

The fourth quarter's gross margin stood at 32.4 percent, down 3.5 percentage points from the previous quarter and the company generated NT$54.96 billion in consolidated sales, down 3.7 percent from the third quarter.

Due to inventory adjustments, UMC said its capacity utilization in the fourth quarter fell from 67 percent to 66 percent in the previous quarter.

The 22nm and 28nm processes made up 36 percent of UMC's total sales in the fourth quarter, the highest percentage level in the company's history, as its wafer fab in Tainan increased production.

Despite higher shipments being forecast in the first quarter, the average sales price is expected to fall about 5 percent from a quarter earlier with the gross margin expected to hit 30 percent, Wang said.

The capacity utilization rate for the first quarter is expected to range between 61 percent and 63 percent, he added.

UMC's capital expenditure is forecast to total US$3.3 billion in 2024, up from about US$3.0 billion in 2023, while the chipmaker will assign 95 percent of the 2024 capex to its 12-inch wafer plant development and the remainder to its 8-inch fabs, according to Wang.

Last week, UMC announced it will work with U.S.-based chip giant Intel Corp. on the development of a 12nm process platform targeting high-growth markets.

The cooperation with Intel is expected to allow UMC to provide upgraded products to its clients, while the partnership will also help UMC expand production in the North America region and strengthen the resilience of its supply chain, Wang said.

UMC has devoted itself to circular economy development, Wang added, citing a high profile project where the chipmaker broke ground on a circular economy and recycling innovation center in Tainan in 2023.

The center is scheduled to become operational in 2025 and is set to cut waste by one-third for UMC's production sites in Taiwan, Wang said.