Taiwan shares end below 17,900 points led by TSMC, AI-related stocks

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan fell from a session earlier and closed below the 17,900 point mark, down more than 140 points, with selling focused on contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and other tech stocks related to artificial intelligence development, dealers said.

The weakness in the bellwether electronics sector came after U.S.-based AI chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) gave its lower-than-expected sales guidance for the first quarter of this year, while many investors also anxiously awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policymaking meeting due later in the day, the dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended down 145.07 points, or 0.80 percent, at 17,889.56 after moving between 17,874.95 and 17,996.33. Turnover totaled NT$266.21 billion (US$8.50 billion).

The market opened down 0.36 percent and the weakness continued, with large-cap tech stocks, such as TSMC and AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc., in focus after investors took cues from AMD shares, which plunged more than 6 percent during after-hours trading after its sales forecast, dealers said.

While the old economy and financial heavyweights largely appeared resilient, the Taiex still continued to move lower, dipping below the nearest technical support level of 18,008 points, the five-day moving average, and ending below 17,900 at the end of the session, dealers added.

"AMD's weaker than expected guidance gave investors here an excuse to lock in their profits built in recent sessions, in particular the gains generated following TSMC's Jan. 18 investor conference, during which the chipmaker released its better-than-expected sales predictions for 2024," MasterLink Securities analyst Tom Tang said.

"So, the U.S. markets still weighed on the Taiex. Investors should continue to pay close attention," Tang said.

Semiconductor stocks

After falling 0.93 percent on Tuesday, TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, lost 2.18 percent to close at NT$628.00 on Wednesday. TSMC's losses dragged down the Taiex by about 112 points and sent the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index lower by 1.24 percent and 1.63 percent, respectively.

After TSMC forecast on Jan. 18 that its 2024 sales would grow 21-26 percent from a year earlier, beating an earlier market estimate of a 20 percent increase, the stock soared about 10 percent before Tuesday.

"Although more losses are possible, TSMC shares could see strong technical support as the share price moves closer to between NT$610.00 and NT$630.00, in the wake of the chipmaker's outlook improving after inventory adjustments last year," Tang said.

Among other semiconductor stocks, United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker fell 1.21 percent to end at NT$49.00, Global Unichip Corp., TSMC's application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, lost 1.28 percent to close at NT$1,545.00, while smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. bucked the downturn, rising 0.31 percent to end at NT$966.00.

AI, Apple-related stocks

"AI-related stocks also felt the pinch from AMD's sales forecast, adding downward pressure on the broader market throughout the sessions," Tang said, referring to the forecast which said AMD was expected to generate about US$5.4 billion in sales in the first quarter, compared with an earlier market estimate of US$5.77 billion.

In the computer and periphery industry, which fell 1.30 percent, AI server maker Quanta Computer lost 2.37 percent to close at NT$247.00, and rival Wistron Corp. shed 2.97 percent to end at NT$114.50. In addition, Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp, fell 1.57 percent to close at NT$2,200,00, and Inventec Corp., another AI server maker, ended down 2.14 percent at NT$54.90.

"Judging by the performance of these large-cap tech stocks, I think foreign institutional investors were on the sell side today," Tang said.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$12.45 billion worth of shares on the main board Wednesday.

Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 0.49 percent to close at NT$102.50, while smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co., another Apple Inc. supplier, lost 0.80 percent to end at NT$2,490.00.

Old economy sector

"Many old economy and financial stocks had been lagging behind their tech counterparts so appeared resilient today," Tang said.

With the food index up 0.63 percent, Uni-President Enterprises Corp. gained 1.26 percent to close at NT$72.40, and rival Ve Wong Corp. ended up 0.54 percent at NT$55.50.

In the construction industry, which rose 0.17 percent, Kindom Development Co. rose 0.89 percent to close at NT$39.55, and Crowell Development Corp. gained 0.80 percent to end at NT$37.80.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, textile brand Far Eastern New Century Corp. grew 0.82 percent to close at NT$30.90, and Makalot Industrial Co., another textile maker, rose 0.70 percent to end at NT$360.00.

In the financial sector, which gained 0.17 percent, Cathay Financial Holding Co. added 0.57 percent to close at NT$44.15, and Fubon Financial Holding Co. rose 0.31 percent to end at NT$64.50.

"The Fed will release its conclusion later today," Tang said. "Although the market has widely anticipated the American central bank will not cut interest rates this time, its comments are expected to provide clues for a better guess about when a rate hike will start."