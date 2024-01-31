Taiwan shares open lower
01/31/2024 09:45 AM
Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 64.22 points at 17,970.41 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.633 billion (US$148.73 million).
