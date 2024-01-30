Taiwan shares close down 0.69%
01/30/2024 02:26 PM
Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 85 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,034.63 Tuesday on turnover of NT$287.27 billion (US$9.22 billion).
Latest
- Society
5-year sentences requested for Pingtung factory fire executives01/30/2024 06:43 PM
- Society
Climate groups file petition with Constitutional Court01/30/2024 05:53 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end down despite gains enjoyed by AI-related stocks01/30/2024 05:42 PM
- Society
Asteroid to zoom past Earth Friday, but no collision risk: Museum01/30/2024 05:12 PM
- Business
Uni-President to make bid for 100% ownership of South Korea food unit01/30/2024 04:34 PM