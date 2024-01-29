Taiwan shares end up as TSMC, AI stocks move higher

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan regained momentum to close up more than 120 points Monday, driven by large-cap tech stocks, artificial intelligence (AI) and select old economy heavyweights, dealers said.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 124.60 points, or 0.69 percent, at the day's high of 18,119.63 after coming off a low of 17,995.11. Turnover totaled NT$225.75 billion (US$7.23 billion).

The market opened up 6.21 points and strength accelerated with buying focusing on major AI-related stocks and large petrochemical and electric machinery stocks to vault the Taiex over the 18,000 point mark again.

TSMC

Buying in contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the local market's most heavily weighted stock, increased in the last few minutes of the session, helping the main board to close at the day's high and even stand above the 18,100 point level.

"Interest in tech heavyweights, such as TSMC and AI-related stocks, continued amid a global frenzy for AI development," Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said.

TSMC rose 0.62 percent to close at the day's high of NT$648.00. TSMC's gains led the electronics index and semiconductor subindex to grow 0.77 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively, to hit the day's high at the end of the session.

In the wake of growing demand for emerging technologies such as AI, TSMC has forecast its sales will rise 21-26 percent in 2024, beating the market's expectation of a 20 percent increase.

Other AI-related stocks

In the computer and peripheral industry, which rose 1.90 percent, AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc. rose 1.45 percent to close at NT$245.50, and rival Wistron Corp. gained 3.10 percent to end at NT$116.50.

In addition, Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI applications, rose 3.87 percent to close at NT$295.00, and Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp, grew 5.29 percent to end at NT$2,190.00.

"Judging from the gains enjoyed by these major tech stocks, I suspect buying largely came from foreign institutional investors," Huang said. "To my knowledge, many local major market players have been retreating from the trading floor with the Lunar New Year holiday looming."

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$12.74 billion worth of shares on the main board Monday. Feb. 5 will be the last trading session before the New Year holiday.

Among other semiconductor stocks, which appeared mixed, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, rose 0.21 percent to end at NT$938.00, while IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. closed unchanged at NT$137.00.

United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, lost 0.70 percent to end at NT$49.45.

Old economy sector

"Certain old economy stocks played catch-up throughout the session as bargain hunters took advantage of their relatively low valuations," Huang said.

The petrochemical industry rose 1.07 percent with Formosa Petrochemical Corp. up 1.49 percent to close at NT$75.10, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. up 1.30 percent to end at NT$62.30, and Formosa Plastics Corp. up 1.24 percent to close at NT$73.60.

Meanwhile, Taita Chemical Co. grew 5.30 percent to end at NT$16.90.

In the steel industry, which rose 1.03 percent, China Steel Corp., the largest steel maker in Taiwan, rose 0.79 percent to close at NT$25.45, Chung Hung Steel Corp. gained 1.04 percent to end at NT$24.40, and Evergreen Steel Corp. soared 7.51 percent to close at NT$114.50.

"I prefer to say these old economy stocks' gains were technical in nature as global commodity prices will be dictated by demand from China, the economy of which remained haunted by uncertainties," Huang said.

The electric machinery industry was boosted by hopes that suppliers will benefit from Taiwan Power Co.'s massive investments to strengthen electricity grid networks around the county, rising 2.02 percent.

In the industry, Fortune Electric Co. gained 3.94 percent to end at NT$395.50, Allis Electric Co. rose 2.53 percent to close at NT$85.10, and Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. ended up 2.11 percent at NT$121.00.

Jan. 29: EVA Air averts strike after reaching deal with pilots union

As EVA Airways averted a strike after reaching an agreement on Sunday with its pilots on a wage hike and an increase in allowance, the airline rose 4.93 percent to close at NT$31.90.

The news also boosted Lion Travel Service Co. and Phoenix Tours International, Inc. by 3.53 percent and 1.92 percent, respectively, to end at NT$132.00 and NT$68.90.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.14 percent, E. Sun Financial Holding Co. gained 0.60 percent to close at NT$25.00, while Cathay Financial Holding Co. lost 0.22 percent to end at NT$44.00.

"Several tech giants on the U.S. market such as Microsoft and Apple will report their earnings this week, which deserve close attention," Huang said. "A two-day policymaking meeting scheduled by the U.S. Federal Reserve to open Tuesday is also worth watching."