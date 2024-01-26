Taiwan shares close down 0.04%
01/26/2024 02:27 PM
Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 7.59 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,995.03 Friday on turnover of NT$253.96 billion (US$8.12 billion).
