U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/25/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$31.315.
Turnover totaled US$1.003 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.320 and moved to a low of NT$31.257 before rebounding.
