U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$31.315.

Turnover totaled US$1.003 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.320 and moved to a low of NT$31.257 before rebounding.