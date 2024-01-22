U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
01/22/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.271 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.169 from the previous close.
