U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
01/19/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.452 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.119 from the previous close.
