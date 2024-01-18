Taiwan shares end up on technical rebound; TSMC lends support

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan staged a technical rebound Thursday after plunging the previous two sessions, amid caution over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to cut its key interest rates, dealers said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, led the upturn as investors bet on the chipmaker giving positive leads at an investor conference slated to start after the market closes, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, ended up 66.00 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,227.79 after moving between 17,169.10 and 17,300.29. Turnover totaled NT$270.58 billion (US$8.57 billion).

The market opened up 7.31 points and buying increased until the end of the session as the bellwether electronics sector reversed its weakness in the previous two sessions with TSMC contributing about 60 points to the Taiex's increase at the end of the session on a technical rebound, dealers said.

After TSMC rose 1.20 percent to close at NT$588.00, the electronics index and the semiconductor sub-index ended up 0.52 percent and 1.07 percent, respectively.

"TSMC's American depositary receipts (ADRs) moved higher (by 1.26 percent) overnight, indicating investors are optimistic about the guidance the chipmaker will give today," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang said.

"Investors here just followed suit after the local main board opened, helping the broader market stage a rebound from a slump in the previous sessions," Huang said. From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Taiex fell 385.03 points, or 2.19 percent, as market sentiment turned cautious about the Fed's next move as it seeks to adjust monetary policy.

Soon after the local main board closed, TSMC reported its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 13.1 percent from a quarter earlier to NT$238.71 billion, with earnings per share at NT$9.21, compared with NT$8.14 in the third quarter, on the back of solid demand for its advanced 3 nanometer process.

For 2023 as a whole, TSMC's net profit fell 17.5 percent from a year earlier to about NT$838.50 billion on global demand weakness.

TSMC's buying also spread to other semiconductor heavyweights with shares in smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, rising 2.05 percent to close at NT$897.00 and IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. gaining 1.60 percent to end at NT$127.00.

Bucking the upturn, United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, lost 1.03 percent to close at NT$48.10 in the wake of a 2.43 percent decline in its ADRs overnight, while Global Unichip Corp., TSMC's application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) subsidiary, rose 2.68 percent to end at NT$1,725.00.

Also in the tech sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 1.32 percent to close at NT$99.90, while Quanta Computer Inc., one of the largest contact notebook computer makers in the world, lost 3.06 percent to end at NT$221.50.

"Despite the technical rebound, many investors appeared reluctant to chase prices for the moment as concerns over when the Fed will kick off a rate cut cycle continued to weigh on investors' confidence," Huang said, referring to a spike in the benchmark 10-year U.S. treasury yield overnight.

Washington reported stronger than expected retail sales, which further dampened hopes the Fed will start to cut rates in March, Huang said.

In addition to the tech sector, the financial sector rose 0.37 percent with Mega Financial Holding Co. up 1.34 percent to close at NT$37.80 and CTBC Financial Holding Co. rising 1.09 percent to end at NT$27.85. However, Fubon Financial Holding Co. and Cathay Financial Holding Co. closed unchanged at NT$62.30 and NT$43.30, respectively.

"I do not rule out the possibility that government-led funds stood on the buy side today to pick up large cap tech and financial stocks at a time when foreign institutional investors kept trimming their holdings," Huang said.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.75 billion worth of shares on the main board Thursday after a NT$78.2 billion in net sales Wednesday.

Outperforming the broader market, the transportation industry attracted strong buying, up 2.31 percent on expectations that supplies in cargo shipping will be further affected by attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, one of the world's key shipping channels.

Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan, rose 3.61 percent to close at NT$158.00, and rivals Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. gained 3.12 percent and 2.94 percent, respectively, to end at NT$51.30 and NT$52.50.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp. lost 0.97 percent to close at NT$71.10, while Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ended unchanged at NT$60.10. In addition, Eclat Textile Co. lost 2.42 percent to close at NT$524.00, while Far Eastern New Century Corp., another textile brand, gained 0.33 percent to end at NT$30.50.

"We have to keep a close eye on what TSMC will say at the investor conference," Huang said. "More important is how investors in the U.S. markets react to it tonight for a clue about whether the markets will be happy with the chipmaker's forecasts, which is expected to move the local market tomorrow," Huang said.