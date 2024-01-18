U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/18/2024 04:32 PM
Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.018 to close at NT$31.571.
Turnover totaled US$1.358 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.620, and moved between NT$31.515 and NT$31.640 before the close.
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Reaction to Taiwan presidential election mixed among Hong Kongers01/18/2024 07:33 PM
- Society
Transgender people face barriers in multiple aspects of life: Report01/18/2024 07:00 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up on technical rebound; TSMC lends support01/18/2024 06:10 PM
- Society
Pilot ordered to pay NT$400,000 in compensation for sexual misconduct01/18/2024 05:25 PM
- Business
Hon Hai announces IC packaging, testing joint venture in India01/18/2024 05:22 PM