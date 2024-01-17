Taiwan shares close down 1.07%
01/17/2024 02:12 PM
Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 185.08 points, or 1.07 percent, at 17,161.79 Wednesday on turnover of NT$382.42 billion (US$12.12 billion).
