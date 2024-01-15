U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
01/15/2024 10:55 AM
Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.217 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.088 from the previous close.
