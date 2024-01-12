Presidential vote continues to weigh on Taiwan shares

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan continued to feel the pinch as a result of uncertainties created by the presidential election which takes place Saturday, giving up earlier gains, dealers said.

Large cap tech stocks came under pressure, driving the broader market lower as a whole, while buying rotated to "military concept stocks" amid worries over cross-strait ties as well as shipping stocks which were boosted by hopes of growing freight rates in the wake of the crisis in the Red Sea, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended down 32.49 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,512.83 after moving between 17,469.87 and 17,570.63. Turnover totaled NT$279.36 billion (US$8.98 billion).

The market opened down 9.27 points and soon dipped to the day's low, down almost 100 points as investors took their cues from an increase in short positions in futures contracts held by foreign institutional investors ahead of the presidential vote, dealers said.

With the Taiex falling and moving closer to 17,500 points, some bargain hunters jumped onto the trading floor to vault the main board above the previous closing level briefly, before selling re-emerged to erode the gains by the end of the session, dealers added.

"The market remains haunted by political factors, and with the presidential vote looming, many investors preferred to trim their holdings for the moment, waiting for the results of the election, which is expected to influence ties across the Taiwan Strait," Moore Securities Investment Consulting Co. analyst Adam Lin said.

"Foreign institutional investors in particular appeared more cautious as they have raised their short position futures contracts in a bid to hedge risks on the spot market if tensions across the Taiwan Strait rise after the election," Lin said, referring to a possible victory by the pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to Lin, foreign institutional investors held about 26,000 more short position future contracts than long position ones on Friday, up about 1,000 from a day earlier.

The bellwether electronics sector lost 0.35 percent with the semiconductor sub-index down 0.28 percent after contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, fell 0.34 percent to close at NT$584.00, off a low of NT$581.00.

"TSMC recouped part of its earlier losses. I guess buying came from government-led funds in a bid to push up the stock, the most efficient way to prevent the broader market from falling further," Lin said.

Among other semiconductor stocks, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a smaller contract chipmaker, ended unchanged at NT$50.10, but memory chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp. lost 0.86 percent to close at NT$68.80.

In addition, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, rose 0.65 percent to close at NT$926.00, and IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. gained 0.40 percent to end at NT$126.00.

"Select tech stocks related to artificial intelligence development staged a rebound, providing additional support to the Taiex today," Lin said.

In the computer and peripherals industry, which ended mixed, AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc. climbed 3.13 percent to close at NT$231.00, and rival Wistron Corp. gained 1.95 percent to end at NT$99.50.

However, Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI application, lost 0.38 percent to close at NT$262.00, and Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp. ended down 0.26 percent at NT$1,905.00.

Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. closed unchanged at NT$100.50.

Shares in smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co., another supplier of Apple Inc., rose 1.96 percent to end at NT$2,600.00 after it reported Thursday that its gross margin rose to 52.78 percent in the fourth quarter, up 10.22 percentage points from a quarter earlier.

"Government-led funds seemed to also go to the financial sector as a way to shore up market confidence," Lin said.

In the financial sector, which lost 0.33 percent to close at 1,695.68, off a low of 1,690.50, Fubon Financial Holding Co. rose 0.31 percent to end at NT$64.10 after hitting a low of 63.60.

Mega Financial Holding Co. ended down 0.38 percent at NT$39.05 but recovered from a low of NT$38.70.

The transportation industry rose 2.49 percent on hopes that attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, one of the major channels for cargo shippers, will affect supplies and push up freight rates.

In the industry, Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan, rose 5.03 percent to close at NT$156.50, and rivals Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. gained 5.07 percent and 3.14 percent, respectively, to end at NT$51.80 and NT$52.50.

Military equipment developers received a boost amid already tense cross-strait ties, with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Thunder Tiger Corp. rising 3.42 percent to close at NT$57.50, and aircraft and aircraft parts designer and manufacturer Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. growing 1.92 percent to end at NT$53.00.

"Although the U.S. December CPI data was above market expectations, the difference is small," Lin said. "The market still anticipates the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year but not as early as March as investors had expected."

Overnight, the U.S. CPI rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier and 0.3 percent from a month earlier, compared with the previous estimate of a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase and a 0.2 percent month-on-month rise.