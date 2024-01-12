U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
01/12/2024 04:41 PM
Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.026 to close at NT$31.129.
Turnover totaled US$1.106 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.130, and moved between NT$31.105 and NT$31.135 before the close.
