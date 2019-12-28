U.S. remains largest debtor to Taiwan as of end-September

Taipei, Dec. 28 (CNA) The United States remained Taiwan's largest debtor as of the end of September as Taipei's exposure to Washington rose to a record high, according to the central bank.

Outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on the U.S. as of the end of September totaled US$79.25 billion on a direct risk basis, up from US$79.11 billion at the end of June, according to data compiled by Taiwan's central bank.

The growth in exposure to the U.S. market resulted from an increase in bank loans and investments in U.S. treasuries and securitized financial instruments.

China came in second, with Taiwanese banks having outstanding international claims on China of US$43.84 billion as of the end of September on a direct risk basis, down from US$45.20 billion a quarter earlier.

Analysts said the decline in exposure to China was because Taiwanese banks cut their holdings of Chinese debt and other instruments amid concerns over the effect of higher American tariffs and the general U.S.-China trade skirmish on Chinese enterprises.

As of the end of September, the outstanding international claims of Taiwanese banks were down 0.26 percent from the end of June to US$434.2 billion on a direct risk basis, the central bank said.

It attributed the slight decline largely to a cut in lending by Taiwanese banks to public sectors worldwide.

The non-bank private sector worldwide held 62.40 percent of Taiwan's total international claims on a direct risk basis as of the end of the third quarter, with the banking industry holding 29.79 percent and the public sector holding 7.80 percent, the data showed.

Developed countries were Taiwan's main debtors as of the end of September, accounting for 52.50 percent of Taiwan's total international claims, the data indicated.

In terms of regions, the central bank said, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 47.50 percent, followed by the Americas and the Caribbean (28.86 percent) and Europe (20.42 percent), the central bank said.

After the U.S. and China, Luxembourg took third place as Taiwan's third-largest debtor on a direct risk basis as of the end of September, with exposure from Taiwanese banks at US$39.43 billion, down from US$39.74 billion a quarter earlier.

Next were Hong Kong and Japan, with Taiwanese banks having US$36.88 billion and US$32.76 billion in exposure to the two economies, the data showed.