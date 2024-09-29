Taiwan bags 13 golds, 6 silvers, 4 bronzes in shooting competition
Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) Taiwanese shooters won a total of 13 golds, six silvers and four bronzes at the Taipei International Grand Prix that concluded Sunday, with three-time Olympian Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎) emerging as Taiwan's biggest winner.
The Sept. 21-30 event, in which 120 athletes from 10 countries competed for multiple titles, was the first-ever top-tier International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix tournament held in Taiwan.
Among the gold medals won by Taiwanese shooters were in the women's 10-meter air pistol, the mixed team 10-meter air rifle, the men's trap, and the men's skeet.
All eight Taiwanese who competed at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris competed in the Grand Prix event, and Wu alone grabbed three golds and one bronze.
She won gold medals in the women's 10-meter air pistol, women's team 10-meter air pistol, and women's team 25-meter pistol, along with a bronze in the women's 25-meter pistol.
Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠), who won a bronze in the men's skeet in Paris, took the gold in the event at Gongxi Shooting Range in Taoyuan, and was also part of the gold-medal winning men's skeet team.
