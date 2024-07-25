Taiwan headline news
07/25/2024 10:05 AM
Taipei, July 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Typhoon Gaemi causes 2 deaths, 201 injuries
@China Times: Cross-strait talks on speedboat incident delayed due to typhoon
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Gaemi brings strong winds, heavy rain to Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: New Taiex high expected in second half of 2024
@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley shifts attention to domestic consumption stocks
@Taipei Times: All schools, offices close amid typhoon
