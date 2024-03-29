8 test positive for Bongkrekic acid in food poisoning outbreak

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The latest data indicates that all eight individuals designated "severe cases" in an ongoing food poisoning outbreak have tested positive for the toxin Bongkrekic acid, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said Friday.

At a press conference, Lo said that among the eight cases, two have died, five remain in intensive care, and one is being treated in a general ward.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 people had reported falling ill after eating at the Xinyi branch of the Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam in Xinyi District in Taipei.

Of those, 18 sought medical attention in the Greater Taipei area and Tainan after visiting the restaurant between March 19 and March 24, according to CDC figures.

(By Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW

Update

March 29: Bongkrekic acid found in 8 food poisoning cases; none in food samples

Related News

Q&A/Four things to know about Bongkrekic acid

March 29: Taipei city fines restaurant following deadly food poisoning outbreak

March 29: Bongkrekic acid found in 2nd Taipei food poisoning victim

March 28: Tests on deceased in Taipei food poisoning case finds Bongkrekic acid

March 28: 5 people remain in critical condition due to food poisoning in Taipei

March 28: Three staff members at food poisoning restaurant banned from leaving Taiwan

March 27: Taipei restaurant chain closed amid probe into suspected food poisoning deaths

March 27: Suspected food poisoning outbreak in Taipei restaurant leaves one dead