8 test positive for Bongkrekic acid in food poisoning outbreak
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The latest data indicates that all eight individuals designated "severe cases" in an ongoing food poisoning outbreak have tested positive for the toxin Bongkrekic acid, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said Friday.
At a press conference, Lo said that among the eight cases, two have died, five remain in intensive care, and one is being treated in a general ward.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 people had reported falling ill after eating at the Xinyi branch of the Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam in Xinyi District in Taipei.
Of those, 18 sought medical attention in the Greater Taipei area and Tainan after visiting the restaurant between March 19 and March 24, according to CDC figures.
Update
March 29: Bongkrekic acid found in 8 food poisoning cases; none in food samples
Related News
Q&A/Four things to know about Bongkrekic acid
March 29: Taipei city fines restaurant following deadly food poisoning outbreak
March 29: Bongkrekic acid found in 2nd Taipei food poisoning victim
March 28: Tests on deceased in Taipei food poisoning case finds Bongkrekic acid
March 28: 5 people remain in critical condition due to food poisoning in Taipei
March 28: Three staff members at food poisoning restaurant banned from leaving Taiwan
March 27: Taipei restaurant chain closed amid probe into suspected food poisoning deaths
March 27: Suspected food poisoning outbreak in Taipei restaurant leaves one dead
- Society
Approaching weather front to bring wet weather to northern Taiwan03/29/2024 09:17 PM
- Society
Bongkrekic acid found in 8 food poisoning cases; none in food samples03/29/2024 09:15 PM
- Society
Taipei city fines restaurant following deadly food poisoning outbreak03/29/2024 08:36 PM
- Business
Taiwan should aim at markets outside US, China in AI era: Acer founder03/29/2024 08:21 PM
- Society
8 test positive for Bongkrekic acid in food poisoning outbreak03/29/2024 07:58 PM