Shenkeng electronics warehouse fire pollutes air in Greater Taipei

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) A fire at a warehouse housing electronic goods in Shenkeng District in New Taipei on Tuesday afternoon smoldered well into the night, prompting complaints of noxious fumes from residents in areas southeast of central Taipei.

The New Taipei City Fire Department said it received a call at around 2 p.m. about a fire in the basement of a row of buildings across from Tungnan University, which later spread from the first to the third floors.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire at 6:31 p.m., but smoke and chemical fumes continued to waft out of the building, driven in part by lithium batteries that reignited and had to be put out several times until after midnight.

The property where the fire occurred is registered to an electronics manufacturer, and sits in a row of buildings consisting of ground floor warehouses with several stories of offices above them.

According to the preliminary findings of an investigation by the New Taipei Fire Department, the company stored mainly paper products in the basement and electronic items, including Bluetooth devices, dashboard cameras, and lithium batteries, on floors 1-3.

Because the fire broke out in the building's ventilated basement, it quickly spread upwards to other parts of the building, ultimately burning an area of around 1,000 square meters, the department said.

A Facebook post by Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) warning residents of Wenshan District about smoke and fumes from the fire drew dozens of responses on Tuesday night, with many reporting poor air quality and a smell resembling burnt plastic.

The New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau, meanwhile, said particle pollution downwind of the fire in Jingmei District on Tuesday had risen to higher-than-average levels of 50-60 micrograms per cubic meter.

The smell of smoke from the fire was also reported in Zhonghe, Yonghe and Xindian districts, as well as parts of Taipei City, the bureau said, advising residents to close their windows or wear a mask until conditions improved.

As of Wednesday morning, air quality levels in both Taipei and New Taipei were all within the "good" or "moderate" range, according to Ministry of the Environment data as of 10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.