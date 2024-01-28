Warmer, sunnier weather forecast for Taiwan next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Temperatures will remain on the cool side across much of Taiwan on Sunday but will climb into the mid to upper-20s as sunny, drier weather prevails over the course of next week, forecasters said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), temperatures on Sunday will remain around 15-17 degrees Celsius in the north, 17-19 degrees in central Taiwan, and 23-26 degrees in the south, with a chance of scattered showers in the north and east.

On Sunday evening, temperatures will drop to 12-14 degrees in the western half of Taiwan and Yilan, and to 15-16 degrees in Hualien and Taitung in the east, the CWA said.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

As next week begins, temperatures will gradually rebound, rising to above 25 degrees in the north and to nearly 30 degrees in other parts of the country by Thursday, according to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

During that time, and particularly from Tuesday through Thursday, sunny or partly sunny conditions are expected across most of Taiwan, the CWA's extended forecast shows.

On Friday, a northeasterly wind system will bring slightly cooler weather to northern Taiwan and a chance of rain in the north and east, while clear and relatively warm conditions are forecast for other regions, Wu said.