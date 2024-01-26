Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Unauthorized uses of culture gift points being reported
@China Times: DPP's You Si-kun expresses confidence in being re-elected legislative speaker
@Liberty Times: In meeting with U.S. congressmen, Lai pledges to unite Taiwan, maintain cross-strait status quo
@Economic Daily News: TSMC leads Taiex past 18,000 points
@Commercial Times: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang meets TSMC CEO C.C. Wei in Taiwan
@Taipei Times: U.S. lawmaker says support to remain
