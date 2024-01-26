To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Unauthorized uses of culture gift points being reported

@China Times: DPP's You Si-kun expresses confidence in being re-elected legislative speaker

@Liberty Times: In meeting with U.S. congressmen, Lai pledges to unite Taiwan, maintain cross-strait status quo

@Economic Daily News: TSMC leads Taiex past 18,000 points

@Commercial Times: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang meets TSMC CEO C.C. Wei in Taiwan

@Taipei Times: U.S. lawmaker says support to remain

