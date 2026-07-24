Taiwan shares close down 2.67%
07/24/2026 01:43 PM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 1,195.97 points, or 2.67 percent, at 43,654.84 Friday on turnover of NT$792.44 billion (US$24.49 billion).
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