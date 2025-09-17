Taiwan showcases marine waste recycling at Japan's Circular Economy Expo

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Sept. 17 (CNA) The Cabinet-level Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) is leading nine Taiwanese companies to the Circular Economy Expo in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, from Wednesday to Friday to present Taiwan's innovations in marine waste recycling under the theme "Taiwan Ocean Circular Hub," the OAC said Wednesday.

The expo is one of Japan's leading circular economy exhibitions, focusing on resource recycling, sustainable materials and circular design, and attracting more than 500 participating companies.

OAC head Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) greeted international partners in a video call on the eve of the expo's opening, the OAC said in a statement.

Kuan was quoted as saying that Taiwan's marine partners have achieved concrete results in promoting marine sustainability and have integrated sustainability concepts into daily life.

She said Taiwan is determined to transform the "marine waste challenge" into a "circular opportunity" and that the OAC will continue promoting the Indo-Pacific Regional Marine Debris Collaboration Platform with Japan and other international partners.

According to the OAC, participating Taiwanese, such as companies Far Eastern New Century and Sun Jen Textile, will showcase products including clothing made from marine waste fibers and other recycled material applications.