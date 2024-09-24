Taiwan shares close up 0.66%
09/24/2024 01:42 PM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 146.25 points, or 0.66 percent, at 22,431.78 Tuesday on turnover of NT$344.84 billion (US$10.78 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.66%09/24/2024 01:42 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's new envoy to Haiti assumes post: MOFA09/24/2024 01:06 PM
- Culture
Trio presented with Taiwan-France Cultural Awards09/24/2024 12:32 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading09/24/2024 10:25 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/24/2024 10:19 AM