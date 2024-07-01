U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/01/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.485 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.035 from the previous close.
