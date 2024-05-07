U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/07/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) the U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.370.
Turnover totaled US$1.019 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.320, and moved between NT$32.315 and NT$32.420 before the close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/07/2024 04:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.63%05/07/2024 02:45 PM
- Society
Medical industry calls for NHI to shift to 'expenditure target' system05/07/2024 02:35 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/07/2024 10:18 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/07/2024 09:18 AM