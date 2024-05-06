U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/06/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.029 to close at NT$32.347.
Turnover totaled US$973 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.330, and moved between NT$32.280 and NT$32.385 before the close.
