U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.029 to close at NT$32.347.

Turnover totaled US$973 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.330, and moved between NT$32.280 and NT$32.385 before the close.