U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/03/2024 11:06 AM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.360 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.136 from the previous close.
