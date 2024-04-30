Taiwan shares close down 0.48%
04/30/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 98.92 points, or 0.48 percent, at 20,396.6 Tuesday on turnover of NT$357.59 billion (US$10.97 billion).
