Taiwan shares close up 1.85%
04/09/2024 01:59 PM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 378.5 points, or 1.85 percent, at 20,796.2 Tuesday on turnover of NT$442.30 billion (US$13.78 billion).
