Taiwan shares close down 0.33%
03/26/2024 02:25 PM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 65.76 points, or 0.33 percent, at 20,126.49 Tuesday on turnover of NT$482.698 billion (US$15.17 billion).
