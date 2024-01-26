Taiwan shares open lower
01/26/2024 09:15 AM
Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 17.18 points at 17,985.44 Friday on turnover of NT$6.43 billion (US$205.37 million).
Latest
- Business
UMC to collaborate with Intel on new foundry01/26/2024 11:13 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading01/26/2024 10:19 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/26/2024 10:04 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower01/26/2024 09:15 AM
- Society
Woman gets life sentence for Kaohsiung fire that killed 4601/26/2024 12:02 AM