Taiwan shares open sharply higher
01/19/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 318.72 points at 17,546.51 Friday on turnover of NT$11.27 billion (US$357.21 million).
