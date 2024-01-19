Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan shares open sharply higher

01/19/2024 09:12 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 318.72 points at 17,546.51 Friday on turnover of NT$11.27 billion (US$357.21 million).

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

