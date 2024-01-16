U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
01/16/2024 10:17 AM
Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.360 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.145 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market01/16/2024 04:10 PM
- Society
21 people found guilty of environmental crimes for dumping waste01/16/2024 04:06 PM
- Sports
Former NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins to arrive in Taiwan Thursday01/16/2024 03:37 PM
- Business
Manufacturing sector sees fewer workers on furlough as demand rises01/16/2024 02:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.14%01/16/2024 01:52 PM