Stock market set to return to fundamentals following election

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) With Taiwan's presidential election concluded, reducing political uncertainty, the local stock market is expected to return to fundamentals, a financial analyst said Saturday.

Alex Huang (黃國偉), an analyst with Mega International Investment Services Corp., told CNA following Saturday's election, in which the Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was elected president, that "investors would be expected to focus back on the fundamentals."

Huang explained that uncertainty resulting from the election had sent the local stock market into consolidation mode, with the Taiex, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's weighted index, falling 6.31 points during the week to end at 17,512.83 on Friday.

It was the second consecutive week of decline.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will hold an investor conference on Jan. 18, during which it will likely focus on its outlook for the IC sector and offer details on its fourth-quarter performance in 2023 and give guidance for 2024.

Investors at home and abroad have been keeping a close eye on the upcoming investor conference in the hope of gaining more clues about the future development of the semiconductor industry following a slow 2023 amid inventory adjustments.

On Wednesday, TSMC reported NT$625.53 billion (US$19.98 billion) in consolidated sales during the October-December period, up 14.4 percent from a quarter earlier, and within its earlier forecast.

At its October investor conference, TSMC estimated its fourth-quarter consolidated sales would range between US$18.8 billion and US$19.6 billion. Based on an exchange rate of NT$32 to US$1, the estimate in Taiwan dollar terms was between NT$601.6 billion and NT$627.2 billion.

For 2023 as a whole, TSMC had consolidated sales of NT$2.16 trillion, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, with analysts attributing the decline to the industry's inventory adjustments.

However, strong demand for 3-nanometer chips, TSMC's latest technology that went into mass production at the end of 2022, helped the chipmaker offset the impact from global weakness.

David Chu (儲祥生), chairman of Hua Nan Securities Investment Management, told CNA that the stock market's fundamentals would not really be affected by the results of the presidential election.

"Any election is only a brief interlude; investors will quickly return to fundamentals," Chu said.

Chu added that after a recent aggressive rate hike cycle, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates this year, and stock markets are likely to ride waves of ample liquidity due to an inflow of foreign funds resulting from a weak U.S. dollar.

He said foreign institutional investors were expected to continue buying this year and the Taiex was likely to challenge 18,000 points.

During the November-December period, foreign institutional investors registered a net buy of more than NT$420 billion in shares on the local stock market amid Fed rate cut hopes.

Tony Huang (黃文清), an analyst with Taishin Securities Investment Advisory, said the industrial sector had faced weakness amid falling global demand in the last year, but that a rebound was possible this year.

Given that the DPP will continue to govern Taiwan after the election, Huang said stocks in industries supported by the government, such as green energy, biotech, and military equipment suppliers, could move higher on Monday.

In addition, Huang said buying could also focus on semiconductor stocks and stocks related to artificial intelligence development.

However, Chu said that China could expand its suspension of certain benefits provided by the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) due to the victory of the DPP in the presidential election.

The ECFA, signed in 2010 when Taiwan was under the Kuomintang administration of then-President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), included an "early harvest" list for tariff concessions covering 557 Taiwan exports to China and 267 Chinese products bound for Taiwan.

On Dec. 21, 2023, China's Customs Tariff Commission announced it was suspending preferential tariffs on 12 petrochemical products, including propylene and paraxylene, citing trade barriers imposed by Taiwan on similar products.