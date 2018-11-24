Tsai resigns as DPP chairwoman for election setback

Taipei, Nov. 24 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced her resignation as chairwoman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) late Saturday to take responsibility for the ruling party's crushing defeat in that day's local government elections.



In a speech at DPP headquarters, Tsai apologized to her party's supporters over its disappointing performance in the elections, saying that she took full responsibility for the major setback.



Although Tsai said that her administration is moving in the right direction, with several major reforms over the past two years in office, she admitted that the Taiwanese people are clearly setting an even higher standard for the party, of which the election results are concrete proof.



She also announced that the party is expected to undergo a major reshuffle soon to meet the new challenges ahead.



Tsai, however, said she has asked Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to stay in his post for the continuity of her government's major policies.



Lai announced earlier in the day that he had tendered his verbal resignation to President Tsai over the election results.



The DPP experienced a drubbing in the elections, with the opposition Kuomintang leading in 16 of the total 22 cities and counties across the nation as of press time.



(By Joseph Yeh)

