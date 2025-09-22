Focus Taiwan App
Keelung City mailman's finger bitten off by dog

09/22/2025 07:07 PM
The dog which bit a 53-year-old mailman in Keelung City is caged by animal control. Photo courtesy of a local resident
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) A 53-year-old mailman in Keelung City was bitten by a dog on Monday, severing the first joint of his right ring finger, according to local authorities.

The mailman, surnamed Hsu (許), was rushed to Keelung Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police located the severed finger at the entrance of an alley, placed it in a plastic bag, and delivered it to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. near Er Xin Senior High School, where a school security guard said the dog has a history of attacking passersby.

Animal protection officers later tranquilized the dog and took it to a pet shelter, according to the city's animal protection office.

Director Chen Po-ting (陳柏廷) of the office said the dog was left unaccompanied in a public place, violating the Animal Protection Act.

The owner will be summoned and could face a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$496), the official said.

Chen said the dog is not a breed classified as "aggressive" by the Ministry of Agriculture, but because of the attack it will now be listed as an aggressive dog.

The office added that once designated aggressive, the dog must be accompanied by an adult and wear a muzzle in public, with violations punishable by a fine of up to NT$150,000.

(By Wang Chao-yu and James Thompson)

Enditem/AW

