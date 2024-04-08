To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Failures of educational reforms still being felt 30 years after launch

@China Times: Traffic restored on Central Cross-Island Highway 5 days after devastating earthquake

@Liberty Times: 307 people saved in post-quake rescue missions

@Economic Daily News: TSMC expected to set new Q2 sales record

@Commercial Times: 2 top stock investor conferences attract high attention ahead of time

@Taipei Times: Bill aims to raise treason penalties

