04/08/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Failures of educational reforms still being felt 30 years after launch
@China Times: Traffic restored on Central Cross-Island Highway 5 days after devastating earthquake
@Liberty Times: 307 people saved in post-quake rescue missions
@Economic Daily News: TSMC expected to set new Q2 sales record
@Commercial Times: 2 top stock investor conferences attract high attention ahead of time
@Taipei Times: Bill aims to raise treason penalties
