Three Chinese asylum seekers deported back to Malaysia

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) Three Chinese asylum seekers were deported back to Malaysia on Thursday, after being denied permission to stay in Taiwan until they secured permission to enter a third country, according to the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

The three Chinese nationals -- Tian Yongte (田永德), 52, as well as Wei Yani (韋亞妮), 53, and her 17-year-old son Huang Xingxing (黃星星) -- were sent back to Kuala Lumpur, their previous departure point to Taiwan, in accordance with Taiwanese law and international aviation norms, the NIA said.

According to the NIA's Border Affairs Corps at Taoyuan International Airport, the three asked for political asylum Wednesday morning. They arrived at the airport Tuesday night and were set to catch a connecting flight to Beijing Wednesday evening.

During questioning, the three said they intended to head to the United States, despite not having obtained visas, the corps said.

According to a Radio Free Asia report, they did not want to travel to Beijing out of fear of being incarcerated, and they hoped Taiwan would permit them to stay until they could leave for a third country.

The three claimed that they had long faced political persecution in China, which prompted them to flee to Thailand.

In an interview with Radio Free Asia at the airport late Tuesday, Tian said he left China for Thailand in early November 2023. He then traveled to Malaysia because he thought it would be safer, given the generally friendly ties between China and Thailand.

Wei told the radio station that she and her son fled to Thailand later that same month, where they became acquainted with Tian, before deciding to seek political asylum in Taiwan.