Manufacturing sector stays sluggish but index hits 21-month high

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Taiwan's manufacturing sector remained sluggish for a sixth consecutive month in December, but an index gauging the sector's condition rose to its highest level in 21 months, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Wednesday.

The TIER's composite index, which gauges the fundamentals of the manufacturing sector, rose 1.56 points from a month earlier to 12.41 in December, the highest level since April 2022.

The index flashed a sixth "yellow-blue" light in a row, the category associated with index scores ranging between 10.5 and 13, TIER data showed.

The think tank uses a five-tier system to assess economic activity in the sector, with red indicating overheating, yellow-red showing fast growth, green representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggishness, and blue indicating contraction.

Tepid global demand, resulting from high interest rates that have restrained consumer spending and private investment, and escalating geopolitical tensions continued to adversely affect manufacturing activity around the world, the think tank said.

The situation has improved in recent months, as Taiwan's exports posted a year-over-year increase for a second consecutive month in December, boosted by emerging technology-driven businesses, inventory reductions, and low bases of comparison, according to the TIER.

In December, Taiwan's exports rose 11.8 percent from a year earlier to US$39.94 billion, the highest monthly level in 16 months.

Of the five sub-indexes that make up the composite index, three of them, reflecting the general business climate, pricing, and raw material purchases, showed improvement in December, while the sub-indexes on demand and costs edged lower.

The sub-index on the general business climate moved up 1.30 points from a month earlier in December, as foreign institutional investors continued to buy Taiwanese stocks and domestic manufacturers had optimistic outlooks for the economy over the next six months.

The sub-indexes on pricing and purchases of raw materials moved higher by 0.11 and 0.28, respectively, in December, the TIER said.

Looking ahead, the TIER said the manufacturing sector could maintain its momentum in January in part because of the higher number of work days during the month in 2024 than in 2023 (because the Lunar New Year holiday falls in February this year).

Exports of old economy industries saw smaller declines year-over-year in December and increases in exports of information and communication technology (ICT) and audio-video products hit a record high during the month, which also point to optimism for January, the TIER said.

Some variables, however, such as rising geopolitical risks, China's flagging economy and inflation, could affect the future performance of the manufacturing sector, the TIER cautioned.