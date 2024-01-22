Taiwan shares end up as tech sector steams ahead

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan sustained their momentum Monday, buoyed by another strong showing from the bellwether electronics sector, dealers said.

Buying focused on stocks related to artificial intelligence development following a rally by AI-related stocks on U.S. markets at the end of last week.

But contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) fell into consolidation mode after a 6.46 percent surge on Friday, when the Taiex soared 2.62 percent, dealers said.

The Taiex, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's benchmark weighted index, ended up 133.58 points, or 0.76 percent, at 17,815.10 on Monday after moving between 17,765.13 and 17,869.07. Turnover totaled NT$395.65 billion (US$12.62 billion).

The market opened up 0.50 percent on follow-through buying from the previous session after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 4.02 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index rose 1.70 percent in the United States later Friday, dealers said.

With momentum accelerating and pushing the Taiex to the day's high, however, some profit-taking emerged, eroding the earlier gains of some tech heavyweights, including TSMC, to bring the Taiex down from its high point by the end of the trading session.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market closed unchanged at NT$626.00 after coming off a high of NT$633.00, while the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index rose 1.08 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

"TSMC's rally Friday came after the company gave a rosier than expected outlook for 2024," MasterLink Securities analyst Tom Tang said.

"Today, the stock took a pause, and the Taiex failed to sustain all of its early gains, but TSMC's fundamentals are improving on strong demand for emerging technologies, including AI applications."

At an investor conference Thursday, TSMC forecast its sales will grow 21-26 percent from 2023 due to its lead over its rivals in advanced technology development, beating a market estimate of 20 percent growth.

Tang said TSMC's consolidation allowed buying to rotate to other semiconductor stocks, with United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, rising 2.24 percent to end at NT$50.30.

IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. rose 2.67 percent to close at NT$134.50, and Scientech Corp., TSMC's production equipment supplier, gained 4.00 percent to end at NT$221.00.

"AI related stocks attracted strong buying to give a boost to the Taiex following gains posted by American AI stocks such as Nvidia Corp. and Super Micro Computer Inc.," Tang said.

"As Quanta Computer Inc. and Wistron Corp. are among the AI heavyweights, heavy trading in those stocks helped fuel the broader market's large turnover today."

AI server supplier Quanta rose 5.63 percent to close at NT$253.50, and rival Wistron soared 8.88 percent to end at NT$116.50.

In addition, Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI applications surged 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$297.50, and Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp, also jumped 10 percent to end at NT$2,185.00.

Also in the tech sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. closed down 0.60 percent at NT$99.90, while power management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc. rose 2.11 percent to end at NT$291.10.

"As market attention focused on the electronics sector, old economy and financial stocks seemed to be marginalized today," Tang said.

In the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp. fell 0.84 percent to close at NT$70.60, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. dropped 0.83 percent to end at NT$59.50.

Textile brand Far Eastern New Century Corp. lost 0.66 percent to close at NT$30.30, while Eclat Textile Co. gained 1.52 percent to end at NT$534.00.

The transportation index lost 0.83 percent due to freight rates for cargo shipping routes to Europe falling 2.35 percent, even as the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index moved higher for an eighth consecutive day Friday, dealers said.

Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan, lost 1.61 percent to close at NT$152.50, and rivals Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. shed 2.16 percent and 0.98 percent, respectively, to end at NT$49.80 and NT$50.70.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.10 percent, Fubon Financial Holding Co. grew 0.32 percent to close at NT$63.20, and Cathay Financial Holding Co. gained 0.11 percent to end at NT$43.85.

"With the Lunar New Year holiday approaching, major local players could begin locking in gains built in recent sessions to keep cash on hand. I expect the Taiex to continue consolidating ahead of the critical 18,000-point mark," Tang said.

The last trading session before the New Year holiday will be on Feb. 5.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$29.07 billion in shares on the market Monday.